Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.