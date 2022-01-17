AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

DIT traded up $12.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.81 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 0.93%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

