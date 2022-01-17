Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Decreases By 47.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.88.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.
