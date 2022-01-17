Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Decreases By 47.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

