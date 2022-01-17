VNX Price Hits $0.0384 on Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, VNX has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. VNX has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VNX

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

