Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Cap of $35.33 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $35.33 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

