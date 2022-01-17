Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $889.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.77 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

