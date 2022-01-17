Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price at $110.00

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITVPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 140.00 to 110.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. ITV has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

