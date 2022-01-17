Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

