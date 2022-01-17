CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CASI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 1,011,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,260. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $101.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

