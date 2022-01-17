BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 192,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,730. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

