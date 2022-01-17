Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Drops By 59.5%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,370. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

