Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,146.30 or 0.99743982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00092988 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032194 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00702752 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.