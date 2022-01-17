Memetic / PepeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,001.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $11,001.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 97.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00322204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

