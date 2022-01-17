Critical Survey: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) versus PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 31.63% 13.52% 1.33% PacWest Bancorp 45.47% 15.74% 1.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.62 $27.40 million $3.37 11.21 PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.80 -$1.24 billion $4.95 10.34

Guaranty Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Guaranty Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 8 1 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

