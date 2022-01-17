Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 287,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $679.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.04. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

