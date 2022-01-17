Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 451,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Lizhi stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 162,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,570. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,552 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

