Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 451,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Lizhi stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 162,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,570. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Lizhi Company Profile
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.