Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.39. 79,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,730. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

