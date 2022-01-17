Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Increases By 75.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMOV traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in América Móvil by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.