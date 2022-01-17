Dogey-Inu (DINU) Market Cap Tops $3.94 Million

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $10,839.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,474,486,213,126 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars.

