Coreto (COR) Price Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $23,111.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.