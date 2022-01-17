Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Target Price at C$36.83

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,484. The firm has a market cap of C$18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

