Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 414,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

