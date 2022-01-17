Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in December

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

