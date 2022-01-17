O3Swap 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

