AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.04. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 609,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,330. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

