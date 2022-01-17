$342.07 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

