Hiblocks Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $200,389.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

