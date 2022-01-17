Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 678.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

