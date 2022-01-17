Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Decreases By 49.5%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. 1,100,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

