SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. 37,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.91.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

