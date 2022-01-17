BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MQY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,320. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 68.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,696 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

