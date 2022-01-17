BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MQY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,320. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
