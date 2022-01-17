-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.74). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELDN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. 189,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

