Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. 4,686,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,990. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

