Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. 4,686,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,990. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.