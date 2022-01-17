Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target at C$80.38

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$67.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.27. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$57.74 and a 12-month high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.