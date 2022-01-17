Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

