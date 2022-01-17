Alamos Gold (AGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2022 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

1/7/2022 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

1/4/2022 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

12/30/2021 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

12/29/2021 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

12/6/2021 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

11/30/2021 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.10. 2,234,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,080. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

