Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mitsui Chemicals stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.