$155.88 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report sales of $155.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.24 million to $156.52 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $639.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 209,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,930. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

