Zacks: Brokerages Expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

ARTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 749,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

