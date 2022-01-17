-$0.69 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. 210,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,600. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

