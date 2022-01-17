Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.31. 1,482,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,000. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after buying an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

