CaixaPay (CXP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.46 or 0.07555085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.52 or 1.00090867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

