Starbase Reaches Market Cap of $632,224.06 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $632,224.06 and $588,408.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

