$973.93 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $973.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.00 million and the lowest is $954.60 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,280. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

