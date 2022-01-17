Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $$51.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

