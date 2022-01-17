Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Grows By 88.1%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

PRMRF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

PRMRF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

