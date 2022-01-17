MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

