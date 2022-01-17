Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $72,872.66 and $260.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.44 or 1.00028646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00702532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

