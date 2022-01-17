BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) vs. Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cian and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cian
|$54.81 million
|12.13
|-$8.65 million
|N/A
|N/A
|BlueCity
|$158.06 million
|0.34
|-$34.00 million
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.1% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cian and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cian
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
|BlueCity
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Cian presently has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 99.79%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 386.11%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Cian.
Profitability
This table compares Cian and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cian
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BlueCity
|-21.04%
|-34.14%
|-26.69%
Summary
Cian beats BlueCity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cian
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
About BlueCity
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.
