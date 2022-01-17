Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JUGRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,767. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

