Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS JUGRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,767. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Juggernaut Exploration
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.